LITCHFIELD — To listen to Nicole Zuraitis is to be instantly transported back to the glory days of cabaret. She is exuberant, charming, talented, and has a melodious voice that, once heard, you do not soon forget. And you want to hear more.
WINSTED — Tara Jo Holmberg, Professor of Environmental Science and Biology at Northwestern Connecticut Community College (NCCC), was named the New England Formal Environmental Educator of the Year by the New England Environmental Education Association (NEEEA).
CORNWALL — YMCA Camp Mohawk, of Cornwall is celebrating its centennial camping season in Summer 2019, during a Labor Day weekend celebration for alumni and families. The camp is seeking memoris to document this milestone.