Beechers, historic family, topic of lecture at Litchfield church

LITCHFIELD — First Congregational Church of Litchfield will host a free lecture on “The Beecher Family” on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a short intermission. Throughout the 19th century, the Beecher family exerted extraordinary influence on religion, politics and education, an announcement about the program said.
Dr. Karl Valois, the guest speaker, will discuss the lives of this historic family. He has been a professor at UConn for 30 years and has received commendations and rewards including the Peter Rumsey Award for “Excellence in Teaching.” He has written or edited history books and published articles on history.
There is socially distanced seating in the meeting house, 21 Torrington Road, for those joining in person. The lecture will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: www. facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchLitchfield..
The church, which is celebrating its 300th anniversary, is offering a series of free lectures through April that are open to all.