Bridgewater students receive Persbacker Family Fund scholarships

BRIDGEWATER — The Persbacker Family Fund at the Connecticut Community Foundation has awarded college scholarships of $4,000 each to five Bridgewater students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The recipients, where they are enrolled and their field of study, are:
Taryn Crossley, University of Connecticut, Class of 2024, environmental studies
Julia Sinatra, Hamilton College, Class of 2024, languages, literature and linguistics
Bailey Herron, Elon University, Class of 2024, Spanish and political science
Annika Vikstrom, Middlebury College, Class of 2025, liberal arts and sciences, humanities
Sierra Wilson, Delaware Valley University, Class of 2025. agriculture and related sciences
“I’d just like to give the biggest thanks to the Persbecker scholarship foundation for recognizing me as one of the 2021 recipients,” said Herron, one of the latest scholarship recipients. “It is a great honor and I am excited to continue to represent everything that this scholarship embodies.”
The Persbacker Fund has awarded scholarships totaling over $260,000 to 31 students since its inception in 2004. To learn more, go to conncf.org/scholarships.