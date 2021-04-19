CANAAN — Amy Wynn, executive director of the American Mural Project, will share the project’s story in a virtual presentation on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m., hosted by the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Canaan.
This Zoom event will include slides, video and a question and answer period. The American Mural Project (AMP), founded by Artistic Director Ellen Griesedieck in 2001, began as an art project to pay tribute to the American worker. AMP is also the name of the museum in which the mural and other exhibits will be housed in two historic mill buildings in the former factory town of Winsted.
The American Mural Project Museum is expected to open to the public in 2022. Even before officially opening, AMP has been engaging visitors during mural installation for tours, events and education programs. The mural itself is a work in progress that measures 120 feet by 48 feet. Ninety-five percent of this three-dimensional mural has been created and 70 percent has been installed. The mural and related exhibits will feature art that has been created by more than 15,000 students through collaboration with leaders of such organizations as Habitat for Humanity (President Jimmy Carter), White Earth Land Recovery Project (Winona LaDuke), Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild (Bill Strickland), and Hope Meadows Project (Brenda Eheart).
To register for this event, visit HuntLibrary.org, the library’s Facebook page or by calling the library at 860-824-7424. For more information on AMP, visit AmericaMuralProject.org.