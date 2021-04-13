Canaan library giving virtual planting presentation

CANAAN — On May 19 at 6:30 p.m., the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, Canaan will host Tom Scott of the Falls Village Flower Farm in a Zoom presentation on Spring Planting.
The perennial grower will highlight the best plants available for gardens in the Litchfield Hills, Berkshires, and the Hudson Valley.
He will talk about what he grows at the nursery, how best to get a garden going, and he will also answer questions.
To register for this event, visit HuntLibrary.org, the David M. Hunt Facebook page, call 860-824-7424.