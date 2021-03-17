CANTON — State Sen. Kevin Witkos (R-Canton), who has submitted testimony in support of a legislative proposal from Gov. Lamont concerning the equitable access to broadband, called the lack of access “harmful,” an announcement said.
The proposal, House Bill 6442 , received a public hearing by the Energy & Technology Committee on March 9.
“In certain areas of the 8th Senate District and elsewhere across Connecticut, residents still do not have access to broadband internet service. While the lack of access is not new, the pandemic has shone a new light on this issue. From individuals working from home, to students learning remotely, this lack of access is especially harmful” said Sen. Witkos.
“I am pleased that this proposal has been given a public hearing and I am hopeful that the Energy & Technology will advance the bill forward. Over the past several years, many hardworking and passionate local volunteers and groups like Northwest Connect and the Norfolk Fiber Optic Study Committee have been meeting to come up with creative and feasible ways in which to make access to broadband and fiber internet a reality. I am hopeful that with the passage of this bill, this goal will finally come to fruition and I applaud the many local residents who have added their voices of support to this proposal” added the senator.