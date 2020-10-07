LITCHFIELD — On a sunny and seasonal Fall day the Litchfield County CBD Co., a newly opened business, held a second event on their property at 383 Torrington Road in Litchfield. Owner George Manzone and Jackie McNamara hosted an outdoor craft show to benefit the Smilow Cancer Center in Torrington.
McNamara said, “We are featuring a silent auction to support breast cancer awareness and are so grateful to local business owners such as ABC Music School, Ripe Tomato Deli, Salon 202, Susan Wakeen Art Studio, Dog & Cat S’paw, and many more who have generously supported the auction. 100 percent of the proceeds, along with 25 percent of in house sales today will be donated to Smilow. This is a personal issue to many of us.”
Several outdoor vendors included Paws & Reflect Candles, Health Food Corner, Hailey Collins Jewelry, LIVE Clothing Boutique, Custom Sea Glass Mobiles, Lisa P - Handmade Doggie Biscuits and the popular Maggie Mae Mode of Collinsville and her vintage VW bus carrying handmade décor such as peace symbol wreaths, mango and coffee butter soaps and Bad Mouth Hippie soy candles. Maggie shared that she has long been on her own mission to donate a percentage of each item she sells online and at fairs to benefit deployed troops. She and her partner are also fans of car shows and she was delighted to hear there is an upcoming car show on Oct. 18 in the town of Morris where she could showcase her vintage VW bus.
Contact Jackie McNamara at jmcnamara1169@gmail.com for more information.