THOMASTON — The First Congregational Church of Thomaston was built in 1837 in what was then named Plymouth Hollow, and still has the original bell in the bell tower and the steeple clock, still working. Additionally, what it will have, hopefully before Christmas, is a brand-new steeple.
A committee was formed to oversee the repairs to the steeple and longtime church member Raymond Crannell has been taking the lead since he has carpentry and construction experience, including building chemical factories.
When the church hired local contractor Henry M. Osowiecki & Sons in mid-May for the restoration, the expectation was that the project would take three months to complete. COVID 19 challenges impacted that deadline, although the recent five-man crew was confident that they are now picking up the pace. Crannell said the church enlisted a drone pilot to shoot aerial footage of the steeple and the recording was given to Osowiecki so they could assess the worst of its deterioration. He explained that the peak of the steeple was replaced entirely with aluminum materials in 1960.
Osowiecki’s foreman Tony Lauretano said the aluminum tower was leaning four feet toward the back of the church and there were rotted beams and columns that had to be replaced. When church members were given the choice to remove the steeple or repair and replace it, they overwhelmingly voted to restore and preserve it. One member joked that there was a tall steeple so other Congregationalists could find their church.
Crannell said “The bell and its support structure totals about 5,000 pounds and needed to be buttressed to carry that weight. The bell tower is now steel-clad with long-lasting PVC boards for the wooden structures. PVC will last a lot longer than wood and is more cost efficient. Our original 1837 bell only needed minor repairs. The funeral toller, which rings on the inside lip of the bell, will be restored. When all the scaffolding is removed, the steeple will look exactly as it did.”
At a recent gathering of the Women’s Fellowship group, church members shared the history of their beautiful Greek Revival style church and their determination to preserve that history. An excerpt from the 125th anniversary booklet prepared by Dr. Clifford T. Conklin, Jr., noted that in 1835 — on land donated by Seth Thomas, the famous clock maker for whom the town was named — the church construction began. “Two wood-burning stoves on either side in the rear of the church furnished heat. The choir sang from the gallery with music from several stringed instruments and a melodeon (pump organ) brought in each Sunday. ... In 1860 horse sheds were built by members of the church and in 1861 the first seat cushions were installed by an anonymous donor.”
Crannell shared that in the early days, the bell was used as a clock for the town, since it is on Main Street, in the middle of the community. The ringing was a reminder that it was lunch time, and fast frantic ringing meant there was an emergency somewhere in the town.
Pastor Marcus Lee showed the pull rope in the gallery that will be restored to ring the ancient bell. He noted that the Osowiecki contractors also strung up the church’s Christmas lights while they were working in that area — a beacon of hope.
Just a short distance from the church is another historical landmark — the famed Thomaston Opera House. A large three-story brick building with Romanesque features, the building was designed by Robert Hill of Waterbury and built between 1883-85 on land donated by Aaron Thomas, the son of the town’s namesake, Seth Thomas. Through the years, it has been used as a venue for theatrical performances, social events, a movie house and in the 1960s it underwent restoration, reopening with town offices on the first floor and the theater continuing on the upper floor. Several other vintage buildings in downtown have also been restored and repurposed.
Thomaston is a town that treasures its heritage, and on Dec. 7, 2020 the First Congregational Church of Thomaston will celebrate its 183th anniversary with Christmas lights and a new steeple.
For more information email firstthomaston@yahoo.com or call 860-283-5765. Donations for the new steeple on this historic church can be sent to First Congregational Church of Thomaston, 135 Main Street, Thomaston, CT 06787 with “Steeple Fund” noted.