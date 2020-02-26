LITCHFIELD — A first-time state-wide basketball shooting contest for boys and girls ages 9 to 15, Hot Shots, was held at the Wamogo Regional High School gym on Feb. 23, pulling an estimated field of 30 participants. Sponsored by Connecticut Recreation and Park Association, the event was hosted by the recreation departments of Goshen, Morris and Warren.
Each player had three, one-minute rounds to shoot from three designated spots placed on one half of the court. Starting at the center of the half-court line, the players dribbled into shooting range. Multiple baskets were used simultaneously so contests could proceed smoother and faster, albeit with just a touch of chaos.
Goshen Recreation Director Colleen Kinkade noted that “The Wamogo Varsity girls and JV boys volunteered to help with this contest, and all three Recreation Directors (Kristen Davila from Morris and Don Murphy from Warren in addition to Kinkade) are present to assist with scoring and decisions. It’s a true community event.”
Contenders in each age group with the highest combined point total in their division received a medal and will advance to the state championship to be held in Old Saybrook Recreation Center on March 28, 2020 with prizes in all categories. Each player also received a certificate ribbon for participating.