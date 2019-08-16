In Litchfield, Lemon-AID supports refugee children held in detention camps

LITCHFIELD — On Sunday, August 18 and Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on both days, St. Michael’s-Litchfield will be hosting Lemon-AID in support of children being held in detention camps at the border. Once a child is held by the authorities, in order to be reunited with their families already in the U.S., first a bond hearing must be requested and granted before they are eligible to post the $1,500 bond. The purpose of the event is to offer facts and information about this situation and ways to help these children.
One hundred percent of every Lemon-AID donation will go to support the work of The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, a nonprofit immigration legal services provider in Texas, founded in 1986. During this community gathering there will also be information available about a Ministry Network of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut, which is aimed at raising awareness of the plight of the migrant children in the U.S. detention camps.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church is located at 25 South Street, just off the Litchfield green. Lemon-AID will be held on the front lawn of the church and in the case of inclement weather the event will be moved to the Community House at 23 South Street, a single-story building with red doors.