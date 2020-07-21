In Morris, Big Book Share to benefit Big City Little Free Library program

MORRIS — Little Free Library at StoneHill will host the Big Book Share and Tag Sale, rain or shine under the tent, on Saturday July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 118 West Street, (Route 109) in Morris.
Vendors will include:
Marsha Miles, of Barefoot Book Seller, who will offer books which “inspire children to be open minded, openhearted and creative.”
Watercolor artist Gretchen Gretsinger will offer her post card series & Kenna Might will offer mixed media creations.
Music provided by Terri Lachane and Jan Alessio.
Social distancing and masks are required under the tent. Bring a blanket and lunch and find a spot on the lawn or in a garden room. Light refreshments will be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Big City Little Free Library Program.
For more information email rosebuckensdesigns@yahoo.com.