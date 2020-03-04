In Torrington, Kitty Quarters fundraiser nets more than $628

TORRINGTON — Kitty Quarters, the feline-only rescue center, staged a successful fundraiser named “Clear the Closets,” on Leap Day in front of its building.
Founder Bobbie Chamalian said “We collected from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. We froze but we stuffed five cars and our wagon. We are grateful for the 2,869 lbs. of soft goods, shoes, bedding, clothing, rugs and pocketbooks for which we should get $573.80 at Savers store in Bristol, plus an added bonus of $55 in donations and sales of KQ reusable bags.”
Kitty Quarters, Inc. is located at 1188 New Litchfield Street near the Litchfield/Torrington line. For more information, call 860-482-2888, or visit www.KittyQuarters.org and www.facebook.com/kittyquartersct/.