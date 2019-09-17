In Washington, The Gunnery names new Director of the Arts

WASHINGTON — Ron Castonguay, an innovative music educator and accomplished musician, composer, conductor and performer, has been named Director of the Arts at The Gunnery. In his new role, Castonguay is responsible for the leadership and development of the school’s visual and performing arts programs and will champion the growth and integration of the arts and community with the opening of the new Thomas S. Perakos Arts and Community Center in January 2020.
The new center will offer students and faculty access to 32,000-square-feet of space dedicated to the arts, including a state-of-the-art, 415-seat theater, gallery spaces, classrooms and studios. Additionally, the center will offer community and event spaces, choral and instrument practice spaces, including a drum room, and a technical shop for building and assembling sets.
For 23 years, Castonguay served as Department Chair for the Performing Arts and Music Director for grades 9 through 12 at Gulliver Preparatory School in Miami, Florida, a co-educational, private, college preparatory day school with an enrollment of more than 2,200 students in PreK-3 through grade 12 and facilities that span four campuses.
He created and directed the school’s String Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Jazz Combo and Vocal Ensemble. His ensembles have performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, the Strathmore Center for the Performing Arts and other notable venues, and consistently earned top marks at district, state and national music festivals. Castonguay taught AP Music Theory, Jazz Theory and Improvisation, as well as standard level and higher level music in Gulliver’s International Baccalaureate program.
Castonguay holds a bachelor’s degree in music theory and composition from the University of Miami (Florida) and has maintained his state certification in music education for kindergarten through grade 12 since 2004.
In addition to his music education career, Ron is a professional saxophonist, experienced conductor and published composer. He conducted the professional run of “Into the Woods” at the Adrienne Arsht Performing Arts Center in Miami in 2015 and performed an alto saxophone solo with the Miami Symphony on Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” One of his choral works, “Trust In The Mercy Of Your God,” was debuted by the University of Miami Chorale under the direction of Jo-Michael Scheibe, and a concert of Castonguay’s compositions and arrangements were presented at the University of Miami’s Gusman Hall in 2009.
