Kent Memorial Library sets April events

KENT — The upcoming events at Kent Memorial Library include the following:
Spring Break Dinosaur Storytime and Dinosaur Egg To-Go Craft, Saturday, April 10, 11 a.m. All ages are welcome. The class is meeting behind the Visitor Center.
StoryWalk at the Claire Murphy River Walk in Kent, Monday, April 12, noon. Co-hosted by the Kent Land Trust, the event is for school-age children and curious adults. The walk, which features the reading of “A Swallow’s Story: A Place on the Farm,” is about 0.25 miles on a level trail. Attendees bring lunch and a blanket and picnic by the river or along the trail. The meet-up is at 170 Kent Road, at Marble Valley Farm. Registration is required.
Rhythm and Rhyme, Tuesday, April 13 and April 20, at 10:30 a.m., on Zoom. Movement and song event for kids ages 3 and under, with a caregiver.
How Does Your Garden Grow? Discussion and To-Go Planting Kit, Tuesday, April 13, 3 p.m. All ages are welcome for the event at the library’s back lawn. Registration is required
Baby Group in the Grass, Wednesday, April 14, 10:30 a.m. The event, which is outside behind the Kent Visitor Center, includes songs, fingerplays and more for kids age 3 and under, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Also, April 21.
Book Talk: The Truth About Baked Beans, Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m., on Zoom. The library and House of Books host a conversation with author Meg Muckenhoupt and Lakeville Journal journalist Cynthia Hochswender. They will do some cooking too. Registration is required.
Daytime Campfire and Cookout, Thursday, April 15, 12:30 p.m. A lunch of hot dogs and s’mores, and some campfire games for grades 5 and up, who will meet at the library’s back lawn. Registration is required.
All About Birds with CT Audubon Society from Deer Pond Farm, Friday, April 16, at 11 a.m. All ages are welcome. It’s located behind the Visitor Center.
Earth Day-Themed Lunch, Thursday, April 22, at 12:30 p.m. Attendees bring their lunch. There will be stories and a craft. All ages are welcome. It’s located behind the Visitor Center.
Sowing Justice: An Evening with Farmers of Rock Steady Farm & Flowers, Wednesday, April 28, 7 p.m., on Zoom. Rock Steady Farm & Flowers is an LGBTQIA+ owned and operated cooperative farm in Millerton, N.Y. Registration is required.
TAB & Book Club, Friday, April 30, 3:30 p.m. Participants help plan new programs and suggest new materials for the library. There will be a discussion of “Spy School” by Stuart Gibbs. For grades 5 and up, who will be meeting on the back lawn. Registration is required.
Visions and Variety: Seven Artist Friends, through April 30. Paintings by Bonnie Jo Cheron, Amy Elise Dyer, Sue Edelstein, Kathy Flynn, Lisa Mahon, Annie Decker McAward and Robert Swanson.
The Kent Memorial Libraryu is at| 32 North Main Street. For more information, email: kmlinfo@biblio.org, call 860-927-3761 or visit kentmemoriallibrary.org.