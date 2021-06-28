Library in Roxbury to host ‘Handwoven Rugs’ show

ROXBURY — A show, “Handwoven Rugs by Jane Doyle,” will open with a reception at the Minor Memorial Library at 23 South St. on Saturday, July 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The show will continue during regular library hours through Saturday, Sept. 4, Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Doyle has been a weaver for 39 years. By using the “taquete” or “summer and winter on opposites” technique, she is able to weave rugs with contemporary designs in a traditional manner, with inverse colors appearing on opposite sides, an announcement said.
The library is handicapped-accessible and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 860-350-2181.