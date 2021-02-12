Litchfield: Chad Lefkowitz-Brown Quartet in free online concert Feb. 26

LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Jazz will present the Chad Lefkowitz-Brown Quartet in a free online concert Feb 26 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be livestreamed from Telefunken Soundstage in South Windsor.
Chad, who trimmed the Lefkowitz-Brown moniker to the more promo-friendly Chad LB, is a New York-based saxophonist and recording artist, the announcement about the concert said. He was a member of the multi-Grammy-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra and has toured with Taylor Swift. Known for his virtuosity and intricate lines as an improviser, according to the annoujncement, he is also an educator and publisher of original instructional materials. He is on the faculty of San Francisco Conservatory and a visiting artist for its Roots, Jazz and American Music program. All this at just 32.
Chad started playing saxophone at 9, taught by his music teacher- father who homeschooled him. He was not enthusiastic about playing at first until his dad ignited his fire by teaching him to improvise and play along with jazz records, the announcement said.
At age 11, he began touring under the guidance of drummer George Reed who backed many jazz legends in his day. Chad attended Litchfield Jazz Camp in his mid-teens. After racking up 15 DownBeat Student Music Awards and reaching college age, he was selected as a member of the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet at the University of the Pacific. He performed regularly with the Quintet and Dave Brubeck at festivals and venues throughout the United States.
Chad tours worldwide as a soloist and with his own quartet, and with the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Clarence Penn, Arturo O’Farrill, Ron McClure, Quentin Angus, Adam O’Farrill and others. His band for the Feb. 26 concert: Steven Feifke on piano, Dan Chmielinski on bass and Bryan Carter on drums. His first Litchfield appearance was at the 2019 Litchfield Jazz Festival with his own quartet and special guest Randy Brecker.
Chad released Quarantine Standards with the Chad LB Virtual Big Band and the soon-to-be released Quartet Sessions on La Reserve Records. For more details, visit www.litchfieldjazzfest.com.