LITCHFIELD — First Congregational Church of Litchfield will present a free lecture on “The Judge’s Judge” on Wednesday, March 3, at 6:30 p.m. The lecture will reflect on the life of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and explore her biblical hero, Deborah, the ancient judge and prophetess depicted in the Hebrew scriptures.
Laura McEvoy, the guest speaker, is a licensed professional counselor and United Church of Christ certified Christian educator. McEvoy currently serves as a spiritual director, workshop and retreat facilitator.
The meetinghouse holds 400 people, so there is room for social distancing for those who prefer to attend in person. The lecture will also be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/FirstCongregationalChurchLitchfield.
The church, at 21 Torrington Road, is marking its 300th year. Church members are collecting 300 nonperishable food items during the year to acknowledge 300 years of helping neighbors in need. Baskets for food donations will be at the entrances to the meetinghouse.