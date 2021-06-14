LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Community Center hosts a movie every Monday at 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Bring a own snack, beverage and seat cushion.
June 21: Five Nights in Maine (TV-MA)
June 28: Madame (TV-14)
The Litchfield Community Center’s Summer Sunrise Serenade concerts continues:
Wednesday, July 7: Hank Milligan, Pianist
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Wendy Kerner, Harpist
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Dale Osterman, Cellist, Vanessa Hammond, Flautist
Bring a lawn chair or blanket, performances will be held outdoors under our large tent. They will be inside if weather is inclement. Donations are welcome. The concert series is free. Pre-registration is required.
The Litchfield Community Center will hold a series of lectures outside under the “Community Center without Walls” tent. All lectures are free but donations are appreciated, an announcement said.
Senior lunchon with Elderly Brothers band — Enjoy a light lunch, music and dancing at The Litchfield Community Center. The senior lunches are from noon to 2 p.m. and are free.
Thursday, July 22: Menu: Pizza & Salad from Bill's Mobile Pizzeria. Music by Bob & Claudie Hughes
Lego Pokemon Engineering
Join Ash and Pikachu and build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of LEGO parts in this LEGO Pokemon Engineering workshop on Monday, July 26 – Friday July 30, from 9 a.m. – noo. The cost is $180.00 for the entire week.
Chess wizards: Join The Litchfield Community Center for tons of challenging chess lessons, exciting games and cool prizes. Chess Wizards includes team chess games (like bughouse), recess time, snacks, tournaments and puzzles. Each “Wizard” receives a T-shirt, trophy and puzzle folder. Classes run from Monday, Aug. 2 – Friday Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. and cost $180 for the entire week.
For programs, pre-registration is required by visiting www.thecommunitycenter.org or calling 860-567-8302.