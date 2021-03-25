Litchfield Community Center’s upcoming programs

LITCHFIELD — Here are some of the upcoming programs at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road.
Movie Mondays: 1 p.m. Seating is limited, pre-registration is required. Attendees bring own snack, beverage and seat cushion. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; March 29: A Little Chaos.
Special Wednesday movie: “USS Indianapolis — The Final Chapter,” March 31, 1 p.m., free. Seats are limited. Pre-registration is required.
On-site “Sharper Minds” — ways to maximize cognitive health, Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m., free. Presenter Dr. Kevin Manning, Ph.D., neuropsychologist and associate professor of psychiatry at UConn Health in Farmington will speak at the community center. This talk will focus on lifestyle approaches to maximizing cognitive health and staving off dementia, discussing signs of normal aging vs. warning signs of dementia and appropriate steps to follow and recommendations for staying cognitively fit and maximizing brain health.
Virtual grief support group, Fridays, through May 7, 9:30-11 a.m., free on Zoom. For more information, call 860-605-6576.
Virtual “History Comes to Life” — 160th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address, Tuesday, April 13, 2 p.m., free on Zoom. Historian Mark Albertson, who will be at the center, will give this live presentation. This literary and oratorical commencement of the 16th president’s term in office will be highlighted against the backdrop of Southern states leaving the Union to form the Confederacy.
Senior Luncheon with Lew and the Good Time Band, Thursday, April 15, noon-2 p.m., free. Light lunch, music and dancing under big tent at the center. Menu: ham or turkey sandwich, soup, chips and dessert. Pre-registration is required by April 13.
