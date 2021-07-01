LITCHFIELD — Litchfield’s Historical Society’s annual July 4th Pet Parade and Turn-of-the-Century Fest returns on Sunday, July 4th from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tapping Reeve Meadow.
All pets — dogs, cats, snails, or stuffed animals – are invited to the Tapping Reeve Meadow to celebrate Independence Day. Bring pets to the judge’s booth to be given their award before strolling down the parade route. Everyone can enjoy old-fashioned amusements, including sack races, tug-of-war contests, and a photo booth.
All participating pets must be registered for judging and be either on a leash or in a cage. If applicable, pets must be up to date on vaccines.
This event is free. For more information and to register your pet online visit pets, visit litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/calendar or call 860-567- 4501.
The Tapping Reeve Meadow is located behind the Tapping Reeve House and Law School, at 82 South Street.