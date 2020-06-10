LITCHFIELD — Car shows have become hugely popular with car aficionados and classic car owners, having 50 shows to choose from on weekends from late April to mid-October. The Litchfield Lions Club will present their fourth annual “Biggest Little Car Show” on Saturday, June 20 with a rain date of Sunday, June 21, but it will be markedly different this year.
In lieu of hosting a show of 150 classic and vintage vehicles on the lawn of the Litchfield Inn, as they did last year, the Lions Club will sponsor a car show parade. Jeffrey Crampton, a longtime friend of the Lions Club who owns a newly restored 1949 pick-up truck, had the idea and quickly began brainstorming with Beth Murphy and Gary Zeller, Event Chairperson and Third Vice President respectively. After Lions President John Bongiorno got on board and the Litchfield Board of Selectmen approved the parade, the trio of Crampton, Murphy and Zeller began logistical planning.
It was decided to line up cars in the Litchfield High School parking lot beginning at 10 a.m., with the parade setting out at 11 a.m. on June 20. The route was mapped out to encompass the five areas of Litchfield: Litchfield proper, Northfield, East Litchfield, Milton and Bantam. The course is 34 miles long and is estimated, depending on how many vehicles sign up, to take an hour and a half.
The Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department will take the lead, followed by a vehicle carrying Monsignor Robert Tucker, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination. A special drive-by Brandywine Living in Litchfield will feature purple balloons.
Beth Murphy said, “We are hoping that people will come out of their homes to watch the parade. Our goal is that the community members of all ages will enjoy the day.”
Bongiorno, who has been President of the Lions Club for 12 years, agreed, and said he is expecting a good turnout of vehicles and spectators both. “Our Litchfield Lions/Rotary Golf Tournament and food booth at the road race were both canceled due to the pandemic. Last year we gave out $6,000 in scholarships and we are trying to do that again. We are presenting a Super Raffle for the month of November that will be based on the nighttime Play 3 Lottery results. Tickets will be $20 each and players can buy as many tickets as they wish, with thirty days to win.”
All registered and road-worthy vehicles are welcome and the Lions are requesting a $10 donation per vehicle the day of the parade, which will be split with the Food Bank. Veterans in uniform are welcomed for free. The last vehicle in the parade will also be accepting donations from parade spectators.
For details, visit the Litchfield Lions Facebook page or contact murphybeth1954@gmail.com or 860-459-8596.