MORRIS — The Big Book Share and Tag Sale on Saturday, July 25 benefited the Big City Little Free Library Project and featured music by Terri Lachance of Cheshire and vendors including artists Gretchen Getsinger from Torrington and Kenna Might from Morris. A Barefoot Books Display by Marsha Miles was also under the big tent and for cooling refreshments, Noel’s Snack Shack from Lake Waramaug brought an ice-cream truck.
Founder and Director of Little Free Library at StoneHill, Rose Buckens, said, “Proceeds from this tag sale event will allow us to order 25 charter numbers for the new little free libraries created by artists using former real estate brochure holders that were donated to us. We are planning to go statewide.”
Those who were unable to attend the event can make a donation at www.littlefreelibrary.org/stonehill to enable Little Free Library at StoneHill to charter 25 book boxes. For more details, contact rosebuckensdesigns@yahoo.com.