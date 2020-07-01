NEW MILFORD — The Town of New Milford would like to remind everyone that they can sign up to receive information and notifications from their website.
The mailing lists you can register to receive updates from are:
1. Community Events, where info will be sent out about any events that may be of interest the community.
2. General Business Information, which will be sent out from our Economic Development Office with any business related important info
3. Mayor’s Updates, Mayor Pete is sending out newsletters twice and week and will send out any other important updates.
4. Tax Payment Notices/Bill Reminders, tax due notices and bill reminders will be generated from this list
5. Town Government, executive orders, proclamations or any out town government info will be sent to this list.
If interested in being on any of the mailing lists, you can go to the Town’s website, www.newmilford.org. On the left side of the home page click Mailing list.
After doing this, there is a place to enter an email address and choose any or all of the mailing lists you would like to be included in for future notices
This is the best way to get up to date information and notices. If you have any questions about how to sign up, call the Mayor’s Office at 860-355-6010 and ask for Pat.