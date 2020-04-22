NEW MILFORD — After a $8,500 match from the Sustainable CT Community Match Fund, New Milford now has $17,000 to put toward the expansion of its barn quilt trail, according to organizers. Led by local volunteers and nonprofit organizations, the effort will add 11 colorful quilt blocks to barns and historic buildings in town.
The group is now working with graphic designers to create designs for the quilt blocks, which will be painted by a local arts organization. The town’s facilities department will install the quilt blocks on the chosen sites. This exciting community project will more than double the size of the original trail with a total of 19 locations. The expanded barn quilt trail is expected to be completed by late summer.
The project was supported by a crowdfunding campaign that received a dollar-for-dollar match from the Sustainable CT Community Match Fund, which is an initiative of the Institute for Sustainable Energy at Eastern Connecticut State University that is funded by the Smart Seed Fund, Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation and Connecticut Green Bank.
The Sustainable CT Community Match Fund helps to bring projects across the state to life by providing fast, accessible funding as well as fundraising coaching and support to residents and organizations with great ideas to make their communities more sustainable. Anyone in a Sustainable CT-registered municipality is eligible to receive this funding, meaning that schools, nonprofits, community groups and individual residents can all propose projects and access the matching funds.
“Through the Community Match Fund, we aim to put residents at the forefront of creating positive, impactful change,” said Abe Hilding-Salorio, community outreach manager for Sustainable CT. “Match Fund projects are community led and community funded, demonstrating the power of people working together to make change in their communities.”
Sustainable CT, an initiative of the Institute for Sustainable Energy at Eastern Connecticut State University, provides a roadmap of sustainability best practices for towns, technical assistance, funding and recognition through certification. Forty-seven towns and cities across Connecticut have earned the prestigious Sustainable CT certification, demonstrating accomplishments in nine impact categories including inclusive and equitable communities, cleaner transportation, vibrant arts and culture, natural resource stewardship and affordable housing. Find more information at www.sustainablect.org.