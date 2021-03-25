Plymouth resident elected to Foundation’s board of directors

PLYMOUTH — Becky Zappone of Plymouth was elected to the Main Street Community Foundation’s board of directors at the foundation’s annual meeting earlier this month.
Zappone is a CPA and director at Harper & Whitfield, P.C. in Farmington and actively involved in the town’s civic and nonprofit organizations, an announcement said.
The board plays an essential role in guiding the foundation’s work and its members act as liaisons between their communities and the foundation, the announcement said
“It is critical now more than ever that we know the current and emerging needs in each of our communities so that we can respond quickly and effectively,” said Susan Sadecki, president & CEO of Main Street Community Foundation, which serves the communities of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.
More information can be found at mainstreetfoundation.org.