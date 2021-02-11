ROXBURY — Connecticut State Historian Walter W. Woodward will present “Creating Connecticut,” a free Minor Memorial Library virtual program and the title of his book, on Wednesday, Feb. 17. at 7 p.m. Registration is required online at www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.
Woodward, author of “Creating Connecticut, Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State,” published last year, discusses how people and events in Connecticut’s past played crucial roles in forming the culture and character of the state today.
Woodward, an associate professor of history at the University of Connecticut, is the narrator and producer of Today in Connecticut History (with CT Humanities) and Grating the Nutmeg: The Podcast of Connecticut History (with Connecticut Explored magazine). He also writes the “From the State Historian” column in Connecticut Explored. He lives in Columbia.
For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website.