ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will welcome author Honor Moore for a reading from her most recent book “Our Revolution” on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., on Zoom. There is no charge for this program, but registration is required. To RSVP, go online to www.minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.
Moore’s new book “Our Revolution” is a vivid and honest memoir/biography of her mother, an intimate history of the ideas and events that jolted America during the three decades after the Second World War, the library announcement said.
After her reading, Honor will be joined in conversation by author Roxana Robinson.
Moore is the founder of the Poetry Series at Manhattan Theatre Club and has taught at NYU, Columbia, the New School, Wesleyan University and elsewhere. She has served on the board of directors of the PEN American Center, Poets and Writers, Inc., the Manhattan Theatre Club and the Jenny McKean Moore Fund for Writers.
Robinson is the author of 10 books — six novels, three collections of short stories, and the biography of Georgia O’Keeffe.
For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit the website.