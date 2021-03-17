SALISBURY — Keith Moon, a teacher of Russian, history, and English at The Hotchkiss School in Salisbury, has selected Rick Perlstein’s “Reaganland” for his annual Noble Horizons book course beginning on March 19 from 1-2 p.m.
For almost a decade, Moon has taught a variety of fiction and non-fiction books chronicling Russia and the Soviet Union.
Moon holds a B.A. in Russian language and literature from Dartmouth College and an A.M. in Russian area studies from Harvard University.
The free class will meet weekly from 1-2 pm on Fridays, through May 14. To register, visit noblehorizons.org for a Zoom link.