Sandy Beach in Morris adds AED to life-saving devices

LITCHFIELD — On a steamy July 11, a group of dignitaries, representatives from local service organizations and the Sandy Beach Commission joined in a short ceremony to celebrate the new Automated External Defibrillator that was placed in a beach building for quick access. Lifeguards and staff have already been trained in its use.
Sandy Beach was created by the White family more than 90 years ago, with the goal to make the shoreline of Bantam Lake available to local residents. The Sandy Beach Commission was established in 1928 and in 1976, stewardship of the beach jointly passed to the towns of Litchfield and Morris.
First Selectman Tom Weik recalled that he and his brothers took swimming lessons and spent long summer days at the beach.
“It’s wonderful that the Litchfield-Morris Rotary Club helped to purchase this very important lifesaving device and that President Mickie-Ann Budny is here today. Sandy Beach is a very popular destination and it’s comforting to know there is an AED readily available, along with properly trained people to use it when the need arises,” Weik said. John Bongiorno, representing the Litchfield Lions Club, which also contributed to the purchase of the AED, agreed.
Sandy Beach is located on Bantam Lake in Morris, off East Shore Road. Season passes are available to residents and non-residents for a fee. Beach Manager Todd Dyer can be contacted at 860-361-6012 or sandybeachonbantamlake@gmail.com.