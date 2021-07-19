The following Litchfield County students graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.

* Margaret Ashley Riccardelli of Canaan with a bachelor of arts, magna cum laude in religious studies

* Kaitlyn Elizabeth Carrozzo of New Hartford with a bachelor of arts in theater

* Molly Katherine Clarke of New Hartford with a bachelor of science in business administration

* Callahan Everts Hughes of New Hartford with a bachelor of science, magna cum laude in accounting and international relations

* Rachael Ann Shepard of Watertown with a bachelor of arts in psychology

* Iset Manuel Maldonado of Winsted with a bachelor of arts in psychology

