The following Litchfield County students graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
* Margaret Ashley Riccardelli of Canaan with a bachelor of arts, magna cum laude in religious studies
* Kaitlyn Elizabeth Carrozzo of New Hartford with a bachelor of arts in theater
* Molly Katherine Clarke of New Hartford with a bachelor of science in business administration
* Callahan Everts Hughes of New Hartford with a bachelor of science, magna cum laude in accounting and international relations
* Rachael Ann Shepard of Watertown with a bachelor of arts in psychology
* Iset Manuel Maldonado of Winsted with a bachelor of arts in psychology