Litchfield (06759)

Today

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.