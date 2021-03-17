Torrington: John Brown Birthplace in new virtual video

TORRINGTON — The Torrington Historical Society is offering a new online presentation of an illustrated John Brown Birthplace program.
“High on a hill off University Drive on the west side of Torrington is one of the city’s most famous historic properties – birthplace of the legendary abolitionist John Brown,” a historical society announcement said. “Although many are familiar with the image of the house that once stood there, an aura of mystery surrounds the property with few knowing the details of the home and the many people who lived and worked there.”
In the new 16-minute video presentation created by the society, viewers are taken through almost 300 years of the property’s history. Stories obtained from historical resources, combined with a variety of images from the society's collections, trace the site’s development from 1732 to the present. The production of this video was funded in part by CT Humanities.
The John Brown Birthplace, owned and managed by the Torrington Historical Society, is part of the Connecticut Freedom Trail.
To watch this presentation, go to torringtonhistoricalsociety.org/overview1.html.