Torrington: New Opportunities offers free tax prep services

TORRINGTON — Connecticut’s Community Action Agencies (CAAs), including New Opportunities Inc., are providing free tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families across the state through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
New Opportunities Inc. (NOI), which has an office at 59 Field Street, is a community action agency that serves towns in the greater Torrington area.
VITA is available for residents with low to moderate incomes, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing and filing their tax returns. Last year, over 10,000 people filed their tax returns at CAAs.
Services are being offered remotely or onsite. To prepare for their appointment, taxpayers should have: a valid photo ID; Social Security cards for all family members; last year’s state and federal tax return (if available); all income forms, i.e., W-2, 1099s, and 1098s; and proof of all other income. For direct deposit, a check or savings account number with routing number is required. If someone is filing married filing jointly, both parties must sign the Income Tax Form. Additional information may be needed depending on the individual or family’s situation.
For more details, contact NOI at 860-482-9749 or visit www.newoppinc.org. For more information on CAA, visit www.cafca.org or call 860-832-9438.