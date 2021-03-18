WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships. The application deadline is April 4.
Each year, the club awards several $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school seniors. To apply, an individual must be a resident of Watertown/Oakville and plan on attending a four-year college or university upon graduation.
Students are evaluated based upon scholastic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities and financial need. Individuals interested in applying may do so through the Watertown Rotary website. An online application and detailed instructions are provided there. For more details, visit watertownctrotary.club.