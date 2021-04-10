LITCHFIELD – Wisdom House Retreat and Conference Center at 229 East Litchfield Road will host a program titled “Human Trafficking: Happening in Connecticut, Too” on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The presenters will be Anne Malisk and Matt Ekstrand on behalf of Connecticut’s Human Anti-Trafficking Response Team (HART.)
This program is sponsored by Wisdom House in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Litchfield County (LitchfieldLWV.org) and the Susan B. Anthony Project (sbaproject.org).
Malisk has been a child sexual assault advocate for over six years and is a member of the northwest region’s Child Abuse Investigation Team and the statewide Human Trafficking Response Team. She has been a trainer of professionals and community members throughout the state since 2015 and is experienced in working directly with child trafficking victims.
Ekstrand is a community educator with the Susan B. Anthony Project for the past seven years. His primary role is to educate students and community members to reduce domestic and sexual violence and trafficking within the county. He has facilitated numerous youth awareness trainings to high school students about human trafficking in America.
This is a free event that is open to the public. Participants can attend either in person and on Zoom. Masks and social distancing protocol are required for in-person attendance.
Online registration is due by April 29 at wisdomhouse.org/. For more information, contact: Bonnie@wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163