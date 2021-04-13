LITCHFIELD — Wisdom House at 229 East Litchfield Road will present a cooking demonstration on “The Amazing Potato” on Saturday, April 24, from 2 to 3:30 p,m. Chef Margaret Jacobs will lead the program.
Participants will learn how to create a variety of potato dishes ranging from asiago potato wedges and parmesan turmeric smashed potatoes to Greek-style lemon feta fingerlings and salt and vinegar roasted baby multi-colored potatoes. Also, red bliss roasted herb potatoes, oven baked chips and scalloped potatoes will be discussed. Recipes will be distributed to all and tastings will follow.
Jacobs is the food director at Wisdom House and a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, N.Y. She worked at the United Nations Plaza Hotel in New York City and has over 30 years of cooking, baking and business experience in the culinary arts. She is the former owner of Hannah’s Bakery.
To register or for more information, visit: wisdomhouse.org or call 860-567-3163.
All COVID procedures and social distancing are practiced on this program. Those attending are asked to bring a mask and hand sanitizer.