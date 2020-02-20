Elite Painting is an old school painting company working with tried and true techniques as well as new products and skills. Elite Painting specializes in residential painting, specialty projects, faux painting/finishes, wallpapering, and color consultations just to name a few. “From period-appropriate 200-year-old historic restorations to newly constructed contemporary homes, no job is too small or too large for us. We’ll paint your front door, or we’ll paint the whole interior of your home,” says Mark Wilkes of Elite Painting in Litchfield County.
Have you ever had to hire a second tradesman for a home improvement project to undo the mistakes of the first one? It’ll save you money to hire right the first time and have the project done by an experienced, certified, knowledgeable person who takes good old-fashioned pride in his work; someone exactly like Mark and his Elite Painting team.
“Elite Painting is held to a higher standard of quality workmanship and customer service. Not everyone has the attention to detail we do,” said Mark, who has 25 years’ experience. He gravitated to painting and wallpapering because it allowed him to use his left and right brain abilities – the creative and artistic side combined with the skilled trade and precision side.
The Elite Painting team are artists as well as craftsmen. House exteriors and interiors, kitchen cabinet rehab/resurfacing and historical restorations are their canvases. “Although I don’t actually paint portraits, our canvases include the finest homes, estates and landmarks,” Mark said.
Elite Painting knows it is imperative that homeowners hire professional contractors with the correct credentials. “While another company can submit a lower bid for a paint job, they may not have the experience or certifications that Elite Painting does,” Mark said. As a homeowner, you want to make sure you are not liable for any unforeseen incidents. Elite Painting is a fully insured, OHSA safety certified, and registered home improvement contracting company with the State of Connecticut.
Elite Painting often gets calls to re-do the paint job of another person or company. “We run into this all the time. People have bad experiences with painters because they don’t have knowledge or experience to fulfill the project up to expectations like we do,” Mark said.
“When I decided to have my 280-year-old farmhouse repainted, I asked around for recommendations. Elite Painting was the top choice and that was good enough for me. Mark and his crew worked all summer on this project, removing centuries of old cracked and peeling paint, down to the bare wood. Attention to detail is what Elite is all about. And the result speaks for itself: this historic building has been given a new lease on life.” – Dr. Stephen Bandy, Woodbury
So many people mistakenly believe that painting is easy. Elite Painting knows it takes more than just running a roller across a wall or moving a paint brush back and forth. Elite Painting believes that 80% of the project is preparation. A quality finish starts with flawless prep.
Elite Painting is also highly experienced in wallpaper applications, from basic vinyl paper to high-end grass cloth and satin fabric. Wallpaper hanging is a lost art form. There is a certain expertise needed when hanging certain wallpapers. Elite Painting knows that the utmost care is needed when handling natural fabric papers during the hanging process. Even clean hands will leave an oily residue fingerprint and if wallpaper glue gets on the wallcovering, it can’t be wiped off and will leave a permanent mark. There are many variables that are involved in hanging certain papers. Elite Painting is experienced in custom wallpapers, knowing exactly how to hand-trim before applying it to the wall surface. One of Elite Painting’s notable projects included placing embossed wallpaper on a ceiling and then faux finished it to resemble the patina on a tin ceiling. Hanging wallpaper needs a company with artistic skills like Elite Painting.
“Our firm, Haver & Skolnick Architects, had the pleasure of working with Mark and his crew on several projects. Their work is impeccable and they’re a pleasure to deal with. We were so pleased with the results for our clients that we hired them to paint our own antique home. Six years later, it still looks terrific!” – Stewart Skolnick, Roxbury
Elite Painting is more than just paint, they are wallpaper, faux finishes, linen washes, strie, rag rolls and everything needed to get the job done right. Elite Painting quality work is from the many years that Mark and his trusted team have put into this specialized trade.
Elite Painting is all about quality and value. Whether it be a historic restoration or a contemporary home, they take great pride in each and every project, no matter how big or small. All work is done on schedule and on budget, exceeding all expectations. In addition to standing by the quality of their work, the customer’s experience is as important to Elite Painting as the precision of a brush stroke. Your next home project is our next work of art. Check out our portfolio at ElitePaintingCT.com, Mark Wilkes, 203-948-7271.