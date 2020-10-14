Artist Carol Moore, of Bantam, to exhibit at Woodbury Library

WOODBURY — Paintings by artist Carol Thoma Moore will be on display in the Woodbury Library’s Gallery Space for the month of November, according to an email from organizers. An in person, socially distanced, meet and greet for the artist is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2 — 4 p.m.
Carol Thoma Moore is a lifelong resident of the town of Litchfield and currently teaches in her home studios in Bantam. She is well known for colorful, energy-charged paintings and one of a kind pottery. Street scene and industrial sites are favorite subjects for Carol as she likes to work with the negative space and the hard-structural elements of these scenes.
Painting on site in oil, pastel, acrylic and mixed media are also favorite ways for her to work. She has traveled to France, Italy and Canada and numerous states to paint the local scenes. Traveling is a way of painting new exciting places which add to her many collections and Carol paints her way through life creating memories of her many trips. Carol also creates one of a kind pottery pieces at her home studio where weekly classes are held.
Carol Thoma Moore’s award winning paintings are in collections throughout the United States and Canada.
She has paintings in the permanent collection at UConn Health Center and New Haven Paint and Clay Club.
She is a member of the Connecticut Pastel Society, Kent Art Association, New Haven Paint and Clay, Renaissance Painters, and the Connecticut Cactus & Succulent Society.
The paintings will be on display in the Library’s Gallery space during regular open hours.
For more information visit the library’s website www.woodburylibraryct.
org or call 203-263-3502.