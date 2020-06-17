SOUTHBURY — The Gloria Cachion Gallery at the Southbury Public Library will host artist Theresa Bates on-line from Wednesday, July 1 through Friday, July 31 according to an email from the library. Visit at www.southburylibrary.org to view this virtual exhibit.
Theresa Bates has been working in the arts for over 30 years. She started out her career living in a Brooklyn loft, while showing her art in galleries throughout NYC. Years later she moved to Westchester where she raised her family. In 1998 she joined the staff at the Katonah Art Center, where she taught painting and drawing to students of all ages for over 20 years. Theresa’s classes with teenagers were very popular. Her sensitivity and encouragement kept the class highly attended for all the years she worked there.
Theresa moved to Roxbury in 2018 and began to focus on her own art once again. As a proliferative mixed media artist, she uses many mediums to express herself, usually creating several pieces in a series. Her work can take many forms, from collage using fabric, photos and found objects, to big expressive abstracts, to impressionistic pastoral country scenes. Whatever artistic realm she chooses to create in, her work is always colorful, textured and bold, with brush strokes fully of energy and passion and depth that holds the observer’s interest. Her work has been said to “make you stop and feel.”
