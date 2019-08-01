ROXBURY — Nancy Lasar will present her exquisite line drawings, often incorporating collage elements, and Carroll Macdonald will show her oil paintings at the Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street, beginning with an opening reception for the public on August 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.
In addition to her drawings, Nancy Lasar will display recent prints on paper and prints mounted to small panels with encaustic wax. Several books dedicated to Lasar’s work, including “Nancy Lasar: A Survey 1972-2012” and the newly published “Singular and Serial: Contemporary Monotype and Monoprints” by Catherine Kiernan and Ashley Rooney, reveal why Lasar is considered a master in her field. “Drawing with light,” “organized chaos,” and “calm and crazy” are just a few examples of the lavish praise for her work from numerous critics.
Lasar has exhibited her work in juried shows around the country. Along with noted private collectors, major corporations, including Pfizer and General Mills, are among those fortunate enough to own some of her work.
Carroll Macdonald, who often paints en plein air, is inspired and influenced by Nature: trees, gardens, water, skies and weather. Her 2018 solo exhibit at the Century Association in NYC was just one of several solo and group shows there and in state that have featured her work. She is an active member of the Washington Art Association, having served on the Board there.
The show will continue during regular library hours through Saturday, Sept. 28, except when the Community Room is in use for a special library program. The library is open Monday from 12 noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.
Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. Call the library at 860-350-2181 for information and directions.