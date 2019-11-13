WASHINGTON — ASAP!’s 9th annual Celebration of Young Photographers will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17. This exhibition allows youths in grades 6-12 an opportunity to publicly showcase their photography work.
This year’s theme is Current Mood: How does your photography represent this specific moment in time and your unique perspective? “Our goal is to bring together students from a diverse group of communities and encourage them to share their unique artistic perspectives through the images that are most meaningful to them,” explained Executive Director JoAnn Torti.
By providing a professional platform from which to display their work, ASAP! seeks to empower students to challenge themselves. Students are encouraged to submit images of family, identity, politics, community, environment, landscape, friendship, or anything else that is relevant to how they wish to express this year’s theme in their photographs.
Four judges, all professional photographers, will choose 60 selections from the submissions to be included in the exhibition. The judges will make their choices based on interpretation of the theme, composition and technical quality of the image, visual and emotional impact of the image and originality. To ensure equity, names of students and the school they attend are removed from the images before undergoing the selection process by the judges.
The top four student photographers will be recognized, receiving the 2019 Dylan’s Wings Photography Award along with a special prize. Prizes are not announced until awarded, but in past years a camera, money and an opportunity to shadow a local, professional photographer have been given.
Dylan’s Wings of Change is a non-profit organization created in memory of Dylan Hockley, a six-year-old child with autism who was killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on December 14, 2012. This mission of this organization is to help all children with autism and other related conditions reach their full potential. This is the second year Dylan’s Wings of Change will be partnering with ASAP! to present this photography award at the Celebration of Young Photographers event.
The 60 selected photos will be showcased at Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. This free event is open to the public and typically draws over 300 people who come to view the photographs and meet the photographers while enjoying refreshments. After this event, the exhibition will be moved to the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens for an additional two weeks to allow for more people to enjoy the images.
Last year’s winner in grades 9-12 was Jackie Weik, who graduated from Wamogo High School in June 2019. In her photograph titled “Resistance,” Jackie captures a moody portrait of Alexis Weik in black and white.
“ASAP!’s Celebration of Young Photographers was established to provide a platform for expression accessible to all students. Each year we continue to be inspired by the sophistication of these young photographers and their views of the world around them. We are honored to present their work and are excited to see this year’s submissions,” summed up Torti.
ASAP! is a non-profit organization based in Washintgon Depot, dedicated to fostering creative, hands-on learning through the arts. It is recognized for its quality arts education, offering literary, performing, visual, and culinary programs for kids and adults alike throughout the year. More information and program details can be found on their website at www.asapct.org.