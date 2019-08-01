FALLS VILLAGE — On Saturday, August 3, Twelve Moons Coffee House welcomes Austin & Elliott. Based in Western Massachusetts, folk duo Austin & Elliott is comprised of singer/songwriters Chris Elliott (voice, acoustic guitar) and Lisa Austin (voice, hand drum, 6-string banjo). Their original songs tell stories of love gone wrong and death done right. With driving rhythms, bracing harmonies, and thought-provoking lyrics, Austin & Elliott have performed since the early aughts on stages around their native Northeast.
Too indie to be folk, too folk to be indie? Austin and Elliott tap into traditional folk with a modern outsider’s sensibility. With his thought-provoking, often irreverent lyrics, Chris Elliott’s songs reach for both scathing irony and genuine beauty. Adding Lisa Austin’s blended harmonies, this tension is dramatic. After years of performing on their own as solo artists, they began collaborating in 2003. Since then, they’ve deepened their musical partnership, incorporating new instrumentation such as bass, hand drum, and six-string banjo, and honing their twin vocal attack.
Their second CD, the 5-cut “Truth That Hurts,” is their first full-band effort, produced by Lorne Entress (Lori McKenna, Mark Erelli) and featuring guitarist Duke Levine (Mary Chapin Carpenter, Jonatha Brooke) and bassist Paul Kochanski (Resophonics). Also available is their debut CD “13 Songs Plus”: 21 songs performed in stark, powerful fashion, about which Greg Grant of the Online Folk Festival has this to say: “Just two voices and an acoustic guitar, but the songs are impressive, particularly the mythic folk ballad “Blackwater Dam,” which has a timeless quality difficult to achieve.”
More information on Austin & Elliott can be found at www.austinandelliott.com/index/
Listen to Austin & Elliott’s music at www.facebook.com/Austin-and-Elliott-35020506405/
Twelve Moons Coffee House is held on the first Saturday of each month, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Center on Main, 103 Main Street, Falls Village. A donation is requested to help cover expenses.