BANTAM — The Bantam Cinema, located in Litchfield at 115 Bantam Lake Road (RT 209 just south of Rt 202) continues its very successful presentation of London’s National Theatre productions of great plays, filmed in their theater, said a release from the Cinema. Over MLK weekend Bantam Cinema will present films of four outstanding plays in addition to its normal art/independent films which will include the recent double Golden Globe winner “1917.”
Advance tickets may be purchased at the Bantam Cinema Box Office or on eventbrite.com for “The Lehman Trilogy” on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.; Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” starring Sally Field on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., and Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.; “Hamlet” on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m., and Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m.; and sensational Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s (”Killing Eve”) comedy performance “Fleabag” on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m., and Jan.19 at 5:30 p.m. Please see the descriptions below.
“The Lehman Trilogy” A tour de force, this play has been universally praised by critics and was an overwhelming hit at the Park Ave. Armory in NY and in London. It will make its Broadway debut early in 2020. Sam Mendes (Oscar for “American Beauty”) directs Simon Russell Beale (2 Olivier Awards), Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons in a superb acting ensemble. The play explores the vicissitudes of American capitalism through the 164-year-history of the investment banking firm.
“All My Sons” Arthur Miller’s iconic Tony Award winning play stars Sally Field (3 Oscar Nominations, Wins for “Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) and Bill Pullman. It is the story of a successful businessman who is hiding a terrible secret regarding his company’s production of bomber parts in WWII the ramifications of which will forever shatter his life, his family and his partner’s family.
“Hamlet” Many people have requested Shakespeare plays and we cannot do any better than perhaps the greatest of them all, “Hamlet” which stars the brilliant Benedict Cumberbatch, stage, screen and TV star (Oscar Nomination “The Imitation Game,” Emmy Award). For more information about our major studio releases, including 1917, please visit www.bantamcinema.com All the above screenings are made possible by National Theatre Live which brings world-class British theater to cinemas around the world.
“Fleabag” You will not want to miss Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s (”Killing Eve”) comedy performance in her one person show that was sold out in its N.Y. and London runs. She has rocketed to fame through her enormous talent as an award winning writer and actress. Nothing is off limits for this brilliant, irreverent force of nature in a comedy treat that the viewer will not soon forget. This show is for mature audiences.
