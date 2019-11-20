BANTAM — You do not need to travel to London to see The National Theatre’s world-class productions. We are thrilled to announce that Bantam Cinema's first National Theatre Live production will be “All About Eve.” The play is adapted from the acclaimed 1950 film that starred Betty Davis and Anne Baxter by the famed theater director Ivo van Hove (Tony and Olivier Award Wins for “A View From The Bridge”).
This stage version will be screened one time only on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. during Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/2QxSZsf. All tickets for National Theatre stage productions are nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.
Starring Gillian Anderson (”X-Files,” “The Last King of Scotland,” NT Live: “A Streetcar Named Desire”) and Lily James (who shot to fame as the great flirt Lady Rose MacClare in “Downton Abbey,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), “All About Eve” tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve…don’t you…?
Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. This screening is made possible by National Theatre Live which brings world-class British theater to cinemas around the world.
Additional programming information about Bantam Cinema can be found at www.bantamcinema.com.