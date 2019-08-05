NORFOLK — Roots/Blues guitar guru Damon Fowler announces a new summer tour, with a local performance at Infinity Music Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road, Wednesday, August 7. Showtime is at 7 p.m. and the concert is free.
Fowler’s dates include featuring performances at the Gloucester Blues Fest on August 10 and the Bean Blossom Blues Fest on August 24, along with select dates supporting the legendary George Thorogood.
Fowler is a touring musician, plain and simple. He is a troubadour whose music is steeped with soul and a collective of many styles that make up the roots of American music. Musicians respect him as a singer-songwriter and player so much that he was featured in Butch Truck’s Freight Train Band and was a natural fit for his current side gig as the guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band, the latter who just announced the release of his new CD/DVD “Ramblin’ Man Live” featuring Damon on slide guitar.
Fowler’s guitar work has been compared to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar has a hint of the late Duane Allman. He can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, but it’s his lyrical work on lap steel and Dobro that makes him stand out among the legions of guitar heroes.
For more information call 866-666-6306 or visit www.infinityhall.com.