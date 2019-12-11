Celebrate a Victorian Christmas in Roxbury

Christmas and New England have long been synonymous in the minds and hearts of those whose idea of a perfect holiday evokes images of gabled churches, holly strewn gazebos and tinkling bells. The Roxbury Congregational Church will be doing its best to bring that fantasy to life on Sunday, Dec. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. The Victorian Christmas Celebration is complete with a sanctuary adorned with evergreen, seasonal ribbons and lights. The Victorian Christmas Celebration is open to the public of all ages and will feature a group singing seasonal favorites. The celebration lasts approximately 40 minutes and includes scripture, song, and prayer. A reception follows. The Roxbury Congregational Church is at 24 Church Street in Roxbury. For more information, go to roxburychurch.org or 860-355-1978.