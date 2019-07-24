Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Artist of the Month is watercolorist

TORRINGTON — The Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Auxiliary is featuring the artwork of Virginia Erickson now through early August in the hospital’s main lobby hallway, 540 Litchfield Street, Torrington. The public is invited to view and buy the works during regular visiting hours as part of the Auxiliary’s ongoing Artist of the Month program. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the artwork support the CHH Auxiliary and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Virginia Erickson is a resident of Bethlehem. As a lifelong admirer of watercolor paintings, Virginia vowed to learn the technique upon her retirement as a middle school teacher in Southbury. Her daughter encouraged her mother’s aspirations by giving her a set of paints and paper. During her last month of teaching, Virginia noticed a sign outside Bethlehem’s Bellamy-Ferriday House inviting people to learn to paint a spring bouquet. She has been painting under the direction of Bethlehem artist and teacher Betsy Rogers Knox ever since.
Using a variety of techniques, Virginia has created paintings that also serve as poignant memoirs to her family. Displayed in her son’s home is a rendition of twin lighthouses on Thacher Island off the Massachusetts coast, which was the view where he proposed to his wife. She painted a picture her daughter took while visiting Copenhagen which won a blue ribbon and the People’s Choice Award at the Bethlehem Fair. Hanging in Virginia’s living room is a painting of Indian corn, a subject she had always dreamed of painting.
The Auxiliary’s “Artist of the Month” program has been featuring paintings, photographs, and artwork each month from local artists for over 25 years. Their over 200 member supporters assist in raising money for the hospital through dues, donations, volunteering at the gift shop, and a variety of events including an annual fashion show.
Visit www.charlottehungerford.org for more information.