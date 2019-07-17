Collage artist uses vintage maps to connect with past at Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

WASHINGTON — New York collage artist, Susan Lerner, uses vintage maps in her new series “All Over the Map” to re envision the connection to her past through hand cut collage. Susan’s work has been exhibited in many group shows both home and abroad. Her exhibit will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery in Washington from July 27 to Sept. 7. There will be an opening reception from 12 to 2 P.M. on Saturday, August 10.
“I have been intrigued by maps my entire life,” explains Lerner. “Well before GPS, road maps were the only source of guidance for navigating direction. Many road trips with my family encompassed my interests of travel, photography and adventure. I loved the sense of knowing exactly where I was at any moment along with the ability to control and direct my experiences. But it was the appreciation of discovering new and exciting cultures that captivated my desire to traverse the world and the use of maps guided me across the globe.”
Gunn Memorial Library is located at 5 Wykeham Road at the junction of Route 47 opposite the Green in Washington. Library hours may be found at www.gunnlibrary.org. For more information call 860-868-7586 or email the library circulation desk, gunncirc@biblio.org.