While Connecticut boasts over 120 different breweries, one brewery stands above the rest — at least according to food and drink blog Tasting Table.
Athletic Brewing Company, a brewery in Stratford that specializes in non-alcoholic beer, was named the best brewery in the state in a new list published by the site. The Connecticut brewery was the only one named on the list that specializes in non-alcoholic beer.
“[Athletic Brewing] is changing the way people perceive non-alcoholic beer,” the site says, highlighting the brewery's Soul Sour and Free Way Hazy IPA as hallmarks for Athletic.
Tasting Table chose the best brewery in each state according to three metrics: sustainability, innovation and B Corp Status, which is an accreditation given to companies for their "social and environmental performance."
Athletic Brewing Company has won a number of awards during its tenure in Stratford, including being named an International Beer Challenge Gold Winner, recognized as one of the "World’s Most Innovative" companies by Fast Company magazine and named a Great American Beer Festival award winner.
Additionally, the company has gotten the attention of a number of iconic athletes who have invested in the company, including Arizona Cardinals' star J.J. Watt, cyclist Lance Armstrong and Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck.
“It’s been an amazingly gratifying and uplifting to see how this has been received because you never know when you start out, and there is definitely some skepticism at the outset,” co-founder John Walker told Hearst Connecticut in a 2019 article. “It took a long time to get to a comfortable place but we hit our stride and then we were able to do [the] things that people want to do, which is explore and play with different flavors.”