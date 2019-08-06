David Davis among stars at Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival in Goshen

GOSHEN — Bluegrass music star David Davis and his Warrior River Boys bring their earthy roots stylings to the Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival at Goshen Fair Grounds, 116 Old Middle Street in Goshen, on Saturday, August 10, at 1:15 and 6:45 p.m.
Also performing on Saturday are The Feinberg Brothers, Pretty Saro, President’s Address, Unspoken Tradition, Songwriter Competition Finalists, Phil Leadbetter & The All-Stars of Bluegrass and Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.
Carrying on an Alabama family tradition directly linked to the origins of Bluegrass Music, David Davis’ love of traditional roots music grew organically.
Back in the 1930s, his father and two uncles played and sung in the brother style traditions of early Country music. Uncle Cleo joined Bill Monroe as the very first Bluegrass Boy in 1938. David’s father, Leddell, went off to WWII and lost his right hand in a mortar accident. While his dad’s dream of making music may have been shattered, he never lost his love and devotion to the music. In fact, David carried his father’s love innocently down the road.
Davis recently returned to Rounder and his “Didn’t He Ramble: Songs of Charlie Poole,” is a tribute to the legendary acoustic music artist. As of June 2018, the group led the Folk Artist chart as top artist with the top album and debuted at number four on the Billboard’s bluegrass album chart.
David Davis and the Warrior River Boys also offers audiences a rare glimpse at the role of front man in American music as did Muddy Waters and the legendary Howlin’ Wolf in Chicago blues and Bill Monroe in bluegrass music. Rather than operating under trendy “hit” oriented marketing schemes, front man / mandolinist David Davis simply nurtures his roots with integrity, tonal depth and prose.
Among his desires were to harness the traditional energies of the past and charge through to a new sound and new look that would appeal to larger audiences, he said.
“I wanted to pull from my influences from the Louvin Brothers to Jimmie Rodgers and the Carter Family, to honor their contributions but at the same time forge a path and sound for myself in the country music industry where many artists simply mimic whatever seems to be popular at the moment,” he said. “Millions of people, from all backgrounds in countries around the world still tap their toes when they hear Flatt and Scruggs, they are still moved by the high lonesome sound of Bill Monroe or the haunting voice of Ralph Stanley.”
Among the Warrior River Boys are Marty Hays playing bass, Robert Montgomery on banjo, Stan Wilemon on guitar and Phillip James on fiddle.
For more information about the group, visit www.daviddavisandwrb.com. For more information about Rounder visit www.rounder.com.
The Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival runs from August 8 to 11. Ticket information is available at www.podunkbluegrass.com or call (860) 506-5747.